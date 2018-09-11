Now playing: Down In the Valley The Head and the Heart
Presale: Amos Lee at Uptown Theater

by The Bridge - September 11, 2018

Amos Lee describes the mission of his latest album to "expose myself to other people's stories, embrace them and experience others first." The 10-song album, "My New Moon," is a message of hope and healing that has reached No. 1 on iTunes singer-songwriter chart. Lee will appear at the Uptown Theater on Tuesday, March 26, with special guest Ethan Gruska!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can purchase tickets this Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m., by using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

