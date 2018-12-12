Presale: Amanda Palmer at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Her first solo album in more than six years, Amanda Palmer just announced the release of "There Will Be No Intermission" in March. She'll also release an artbook of narrative photography to accompany the album, and hit the road for a seated solo theater tour that will bring her to Kansas City this summer. She'll be at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Friday, May 31!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public starting this Thursday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password AMANDA after clicking on this link or the poster below!