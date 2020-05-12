Now playing: Bitter Sweet Symphony Verve
Presale: The Allman Betts Band at Knuckleheads

by The Bridge - May 12, 2020

Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, are teaming up as The Allman Betts Band. The tour will feature new music, songs from their solo projects and classic tunes by the Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman, in honor of The Allman Brothers. They're coming to Knuckleheads on Tuesday, Sept. 22!

Tickets are available Friday, but Bridge listeners can access presale tickets from Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. to Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. using the password BETTS20 after clicking this link!

