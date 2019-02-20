Now playing: Over the Edge Sarah Jarosz
909 News

Presale: The Allman Betts Band at Knuckleheads

by The Bridge - February 20, 2019

Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, are teaming up to kick off a worldwide tour this year as The Allman Betts Band. The tour will feature new music, songs from their solo projects and classic tunes by the Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman. They'll be at Knuckleheads on Monday, April 29, with Nashville-based musician JD Simo!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy tickets before they're available to the public, starting tomorrow — Thursday, Feb. 21 — from at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — using the password ALLMANBETTS after clicking on this link!

