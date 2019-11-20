Presale: Alan Doyle at The Madrid

Songwriter, producer, actor and author Alan Doyle is releasing a new EP, "Rough Side Out," in February 2020, and embarking on an extensive tour in support. Doyle is best known as the lead singer of Canadian folk rock band Great Big Sea, which has earned a number of awards for their energetic rock interpretations of traditional Newfoundland folk songs. The Rough Side Out Tour will include special guest Chris Trapper on Thursday, May 7 at the Madrid Theatre!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets today — Thursday, Nov. 21 — from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!