Poll Results: All Songs Considered Listeners' 100 Favorite Albums Of 2018
Ever wonder what albums your fellow NPR fans listen to? We asked, you voted and below are the results our year-end listener poll for 2018. The list mirrors the NPR Music Top 50 Albums more than I've noticed in previous years. Like that list, listeners put Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Mitski and Lucy Dacus all in the top positions. At the same time, you surprised us by putting Kids See Ghosts, the debut studio album by Kid Kudi and Kanye West, in your top ten, while it wasn't in our top 50. Other favorites of yours that didn't make our albums list include Parquet Courts in at number eight, Christine Aguilera at number 14, Florence and the Machine at number 15 and Father John Misty at at number 16. I was also happy to see love for the British punk band IDLES, Soccer Mommy, mewithoutyou and Blood Orange.
Below is a Spotify playlist worth spending time with. Discover what other NPR junkies love and find something new of your own. -- Bob Boilen
Listener Picks: Top 100 Albums Of 2018
1. Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer
2. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
3. Mitski, Be the Cowboy
4. Ariana Grande, Sweetener
5. Lucy Dacus, Historian
6. Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel
7. boygenius, boygenius
8. Parquet Courts, Wide Awake!
9. Kids See Ghosts, Kids See Ghosts
10. Snail Mail, Lush
11. The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
12. Brandi Carlile, By The Way, I Forgive You
13. Beach House, 7
14. Christina Aguilera, Liberation
15. Florence and the Machine, High as Hope
16. Father John Misty, God's Favorite Customer
17. Robyn, Honey
18. Pusha T, Daytona
19. mewithoutYou, [Untitled] EP
20. Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy
21. Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy
22. John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness
23. Mac Miller, Swimming
24. IDLES, Joy as an Act of Resistance.
25. Anderson .Paak, Oxnard
26. Noname, Room 25
27. Neko Case, Hell-On
28. Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog
29. Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs
30. Various Artists, Black Panther The Album, Music From And Inspired By
31. Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
32. Lord Huron, Vide Noir
33. Arctic Monkeys, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
34. Kali Uchis, Isolation
35. Low, Double Negative
36. Leon Bridges, Good Thing
37. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo
38. Twenty One Pilots, Trench
39. Saba, CARE FOR ME
40. Kamasi Washington, Heaven and Earth
41. Soccer Mommy, Clean
42. Troye Sivan, Bloom
43. Mariah Carey, Caution
44. J. Cole, KOD
45. Coheed and Cambria, The Unheavenly Creatures
46. Kurt Vile, Bottle It In
47. The Decemberists, I'll Be Your Girl
48. Caroline Rose, LONER
49. MGMT, Little Dark Age (Matthew Dear Album Remix)
50. Superorganism, Superorganism
51. The Carters, EVERYTHING IS LOVE
52. Jeff Tweedy, WARM
53. Foxing, Nearer My God
54. Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Soundtrack
55. First Aid Kit, Ruins
56. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tearing at the Seams
57. Mumford & Sons, Delta
58. Drake, Scorpion
59. Death Cab for Cutie, Thank You For Today
60. Kanye West, Ye
61. Gregory Alan Isakov, Evening Machines
62. I'm With Her, See You Around
63. Rosalía, El Mal Querer
64. U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited
65. Blood Orange, Negro Swan
66. Eminem, Kamikaze
67. Panic! At The Disco, Pray For The Wicked
68. Amen Dunes, Freedom
69. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar
70. David Byrne, American Utopia
71. Lake Street Dive, Free Yourself Up
72. Denzel Curry, TA13OO
73. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
74. Big Red Machine, People Mixtape 1
75. BROCKHAMPTON, iridescence
76. Christine and the Queens, Chris
77. Death Grips, Year Of The Snitch
78. Daughters, You Won't Get What You Want
79. Amanda Shires, To the Sunset
80. Deafheaven, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
81. Gorillaz, The Now Now
82. Haley Heynderickx, I Need to Start a Garden
83. Frank Turner, Be More Kind
84. Eric Church, Desperate Man
85. SOPHIE, OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES
86. Cat Power, Wanderer
87. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hope Downs
88. Metric, Art of Doubt
89. St. Vincent, MassEducation
90. Typhoon, Offerings
91. Pinegrove, Skylight
92. Hozier, Nina Cried Power
93. Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations
94. Greta Van Fleet, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army
95. Paul McCartney, Egypt Station
96. Vince Staples, FM!
97. Ólafur Arnalds, re:member
98. CHVRCHES, Hansa Session
99. Camp Cope, How To Socialise & Make Friends
100. The Beths, Warm Blood