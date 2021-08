You've heard us talking about PLAYBACK, the upcoming video special that celebrates The Bridge's 20th anniversary! We've got the first video for you – a cover of Radiohead's 2001 song “I Might Be Wrong” from Making Movies, filmed by Kansas City PBS at the beautiful Folly Theater.

Peep the video below, and be sure to join us for the premiere of PLAYBACK at Lemonad(e) Park this Thursday, Aug. 26. If you can't make it, tune in at 7:30 p.m. that night on Kansas City PBS 19.1!