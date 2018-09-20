A Q&A with Payge Turner

Above image: Photo courtesy of the artist

One of the best things about being involved in any local, independent music scene is the discovery of new artists. If you pay enough attention (and you should), every once in awhile, you’ll stumble upon a stunning voice or an enthralling instrumentalist and wonder where they’ve been hiding this whole time.

That was the case for many who first caught a glimpse of Payge Turner’s abilities as a guitarist and backing vocalist for Crystal Rose. She has since emerged as one of KC’s most captivating new artists — a self-assured songwriter with an arresting voice — introducing herself to audiences at Boulevardia, the Plaza Art Fair, Sofar Sounds and as a panelist at The Bridge’s recent Turning The Tables KC event.

Just a couple weeks ago, Turner made a move to Seattle and announced the release of her first album with her backing band, The Authors. This Friday, Sept. 21, Payge Turner & the Authors release “WYLD,” so we did a little Q&A with her via email.

Let’s talk about the new album.

“WYLD” will just feature one song; it will eventually have 2. Both of these songs are very much about me talking about escaping myself, my demons and those who told me I’d basically get nowhere. Kind of just speaks of others’ control over me, as well. This is my first full-band recording, and I treated the sessions like live performances. Before I met with my producer, I let him know that I wanted more of a live sound, so it was a pretty easy transition.

You’ve always wanted to pursue a career in music. How did you get started?

Yes. I’ve always desired it. Kansas City was my debut. I started off playing with Crystal Rose, and from that point, I started getting acquainted with the scene and making the necessary connections. I did my first show with lots of help from Ben McBee, Edna Martinson and my artists Crystal Rose and Crystal Clayton.

Where did that passion for music come from?

I watched my mum when I lived in the Caribbean. I grew my passion from behind the stage. But I wanted to be more than just a singer, so I decided to dive into instruments once I moved to America.

Tell me about some of your musical influences and where you draw inspiration from.

My vocal inspiration has always been and forever will be Beyoncé. She’s killer, of course. Songwriter-wise, I enjoy Lianne La Havas. Her style is just so edgy, and she is a killer guitarist. Other than that, I get vibes from Hiatus Kaiyote and that’s just about it. I wish I had a ton more. But I try to minimize how much I let influence me because then I start writing that way.

How did playing with others get you introduced to the local scene and prepared to start your career?

Playing with Crystal Rose definitely prepared me. I knew nothing at the time, and being seasoned in KC, Crystal helped a sister out. Besides her, my bud Ben McBee played a huge role in my growth.

What do you hope to accomplish in your career by moving to Seattle?

Man, there just is no telling what you can accomplish, but the goal is to become a known touring artist out here. I actually knew my new bandmates before moving out because I sent out a notice on a Facebook thread. Smartest thing I’ve done in a minute.

What other upcoming plans and goals do you have?

My goal, of course, is to be known here, but my biggest hurdle at the moment is organizing a tour and opening for someone by April. If not, summer! I am also recording in NYC – doing live sessions with my KC band – so, just a live sound is what we’re going for. Hoping to be sold out, but who doesn’t want that?

“WYLD” will be available on all digital platforms Friday, Sept. 21. Turner will also record a live session vinyl record in New York City this November, which you can order a copy of in advance here.

—Michelle Bacon