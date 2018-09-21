Pale Tongue – 'King In Yellow' Exclusive Video Premiere

Above image: Pale Tongue | Photo courtesy of the artist

Complete with a fuzzed out, acerbic presentation, the Lawrence, Kansas, duo Pale Tongue releases its first music video today. “King In Yellow” is the second single from the band’s upcoming self-titled debut EP.

“This song started as a riff I brought to Nick [Fredrickson] and it kind of just fell into place,” said Pale Tongue frontman Carlos Calderon. “I’m a fan of Lovecraftian horror, so I wrote the lyrics with that in mind thematically; it’s a theme I use in a lot of other songs.”

The song title is inspired by “The King In Yellow,” a 19th century book of short stories by Robert W. Chambers.

“It explores the idea of this maleficent cosmic creature from a different time and place, so I just riffed on that and used imagery in the video to make it feel like our bodies are vaporizing from even talking about it, like a forbidden truth,” Calderon said. “I don’t know; I just like feeling weird.”

Filmed by Jason Eberth and Doug Bybee and produced by Calderon, the video features a spastic, consciousness-expanding live performance from Calderon and Fredrickson. It even starts with a disclaimer: “This video has been identified to potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.”

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “ King In Yellow”:

Watch for Pale Tongue’s debut EP to drop on Friday, Oct. 5, via Manor Records, with release shows in Kansas City at miniBar on the 5th and at the Haunted Kitchen in Lawrence on the 6th.

—Michelle Bacon