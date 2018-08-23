Above image: Other Americans | Photo: Mike Alexander

With musicians from some of Kansas City’s most preeminent bands, it’s fair to assume that Other Americans could rest on the laurels of its members’ other projects. But within seconds of hearing the palatial lead track, “Murdering Crows,” it’s obvious that this isn’t the case.

“It was originally an Architects’ song that was shelved because it didn’t really fit the band,” lead vocalist Julie Berndsen said.

As the song took shape during recording sessions, the members began to navigate that sound together and emerged with a collective vision.

“‘Murdering Crows’ combines all of our past musical backgrounds, but creates something totally different than any of our other projects,” Berndsen said. Accompanied by a chaotically mesmerizing music video, the pulsating, savage track marked a fitting introduction for a band poised to dominate the scene.

That vision took root in 2016, after Berndsen’s group, The Latenight Callers, disbanded. Joel Nanos, owner and engineer at Element Recording Studios, introduced her to Ehren Starks and brothers Adam, Brandon and Zachary Phillips — all of whom had worked together in The Gadjits and later, the brothers formed The Architects.

“Joel heard us each talking about our ideas for new music and new bands,” drummer Adam Phillips said. “We had pretty similar visions, so thankfully he connected the dots and it worked like a dream.”

Between Berndsen’s intrepid, soaring vocal talents and her propensity toward new wave and ‘90s R&B sounds, along with Starks and the Phillips brothers’ collective experience in rock, reggae and pop outfits, a kismet musical match was forged.

“A sprinkle of this and a splash of that — all of those sweet spots where hip-hop beats meet up with classic reggae rhythms and all kinds of dance pop,” Adam remarked about the band’s direction. “We had a few ideas we played for Julie, and she chimed right in and really tied the room together.”

“The ideas we had initially all sort of gave way to other ideas, and we ended up somewhere we had not totally planned on,” guitarist Brandon Phillips said.

Other Americans continued to cultivate and reimagine its sound in the recording studio, finishing up a self-titled six-song EP well before booking its first show. But as that sound began to develop, tragedy struck. In March of 2018, Starks, the band’s keyboardist, passed away suddenly.

“Making music with Ehren was a dream. We had such an easy, automatic musical connection,” Adam said.

The Phillips brothers had been working with Starks since they were teenagers, touring nationally in The Gadjits. While he lent soulful, rollicking tones to The Gadjits’ energetic ska, his electronic textures were a linchpin for Other Americans’ addictive brand of dance rock.

“He played a huge role in the making of this EP, and he changed the way I think about collaborating with other musicians,” Adam said.

From the opulence and turbulence of “Murdering Crows,” to other tracks on the EP — the sinister sneer of “Make Me Afraid,” the joyful, swaying R&B pop of “Curtis,” and the towering melodies peppered throughout — Starks’ contribution to the band’s sound is evident, and his absence still deeply felt.

“Having him on this album makes it so much more important,” Berndsen said. “When we’d get stuck on a certain part of the song, he’d always know what the next move should be. We want to make sure he’s known as a key member of this band.”

Months after Starks’ passing, Other Americans made a roaring introduction. The video for “Murdering Crows” was released in May. With Rachel Mallin on keys, the band’s live debut supported a sold-out Meg Myers show, followed by a closing spot at Middle of the Map Fest in June. The “Other Americans” EP dropped around the same time, along with a Giallo-inspired music video for “Make Me Afraid.”

And with just a handful of shows under their belts, Berndsen and the Phillips brothers are carrying out the vision they initially captured in the studio with Starks.

“Ren would be irritated if we quit or cancelled a show or didn’t follow through on a release, or soft-pedaled anything in his absence,” Brandon said. “So, we go on.”

And go on, they will.

Other Americans performs at The Rino on Saturday, Sept. 22.

—Michelle Bacon plays bass and drums in bands, and writes about #kcmusic for The Bridge.