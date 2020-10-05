Now playing: Rona Pollona Ghost Of Vroom
909 News

Oct. 5 New Music Adds: Jo MacKenzie, Masego, Psychedelic Furs

by Michelle Bacon - October 05, 2020

Above image: Jo MacKenzie | photo courtesy of the artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge, and we've got a TON of it this week! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a sick jam from 17-year-old KC singer-songwriter Jo MacKenzie (pictured above), a single from producer/multi-instrumentalist/singer Masego, a great comeback song from '80s alt legends The Psychedelic Furs, and more!

The Avalanches - "Music Makes Me High"

 

Barnaby Bright - "The Hurting Times"

The husband-and-wife duo of Nathan and Becky Bliss, Barnaby Bright is based in Kansas City, with successful career moves in Nashville and New York.

 

Bully - "Every Tradition"

 

Eels - "Are We Alright Again"

 

Fenne Lily - "Alapathy"

Fenne Lily will be opening for Waxahatchee at Knuckleheads on March 26, 2021.

 

Fontaines D.C. - "Televised Mind"

 

Ghost of Vroom - "Rona Pallona"

Ghost of Vroom is the project of Mike Doughty and long-time collaborator Andrew "Scrap" Livingston. They recently released their self-titled debut album.

 

Goat Girl - "Sad Cowboy"

 

Jo MacKenzie - "Lost Myself"

Kansas City singer-songwriter Jo MacKenzie just released her EP, "let me give you what i wish i had," last weekend.

 

Masego - "Passport"

 

Mason Gentry - "Sweet Little Eyes"

A new music discovery for us here at The Bridge, Mason Gentry is a singer-songwriter who hails from Kansas City, and releasing his new album, "Nightcrawler," later this year.

 

Maya Hawke - "So Long"

"So Long" is the latest single from Maya Hawke's debut album "Blush" — you may also recognize her from her work on "Stranger Things," and she's the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

 

Michigander - "Let Down"

 

Nané - "Blue Velvet"

 

The Psychedelic Furs - "Wrong Train"

 

Saint Nomad - "Nothing To Lose"

 

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

Tags: Bridge music discovery, kcmusic, new music, new music discovery

Related articles

Event Waxahatchee with Fenne Lily
Episode Episode 75 – Scruffy & the Janitors, Jo MacKenzie and Mess

Up Next

Bridge Artist of the Week: Maria Cuevas

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close