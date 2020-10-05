Oct. 5 New Music Adds: Jo MacKenzie, Masego, Psychedelic Furs

Above image: Jo MacKenzie | photo courtesy of the artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge, and we've got a TON of it this week! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a sick jam from 17-year-old KC singer-songwriter Jo MacKenzie (pictured above), a single from producer/multi-instrumentalist/singer Masego, a great comeback song from '80s alt legends The Psychedelic Furs, and more!

The Avalanches - "Music Makes Me High"

Barnaby Bright - "The Hurting Times"

The husband-and-wife duo of Nathan and Becky Bliss, Barnaby Bright is based in Kansas City, with successful career moves in Nashville and New York.

Bully - "Every Tradition"

Eels - "Are We Alright Again"

Fenne Lily - "Alapathy"

Fenne Lily will be opening for Waxahatchee at Knuckleheads on March 26, 2021.

Fontaines D.C. - "Televised Mind"

Ghost of Vroom - "Rona Pallona"

Ghost of Vroom is the project of Mike Doughty and long-time collaborator Andrew "Scrap" Livingston. They recently released their self-titled debut album.

Goat Girl - "Sad Cowboy"

Jo MacKenzie - "Lost Myself"

Kansas City singer-songwriter Jo MacKenzie just released her EP, "let me give you what i wish i had," last weekend.

Masego - "Passport"

Mason Gentry - "Sweet Little Eyes"

A new music discovery for us here at The Bridge, Mason Gentry is a singer-songwriter who hails from Kansas City, and releasing his new album, "Nightcrawler," later this year.

Maya Hawke - "So Long"

"So Long" is the latest single from Maya Hawke's debut album "Blush" — you may also recognize her from her work on "Stranger Things," and she's the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Michigander - "Let Down"

Nané - "Blue Velvet"

The Psychedelic Furs - "Wrong Train"

Saint Nomad - "Nothing To Lose"

