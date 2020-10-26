Oct. 26 New Music Adds: Nilufer Yanya, Dreamgirl, Sturgill Simpson

Above image: Nilufer Yanya | photo: Red Light Management

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge, and we've got a TON of it this week! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a single from Nilüfer Yanya's (pictured above) upcoming EP, a happenin' bop from KC's own Dreamgirl, a bluegrass tune from Sturgill Simpson, and more!

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell - "The Problem"

BLACKSTARKIDS - "Acting Normal"

"Acting Normal" is the lead track from BLACKSTARKIDS' latest album, "Whatever, Man." This is the KC band's second album of 2020, and its debut release on London-based label Dirty Hit Records.

Dreamgirl - "All You Wanna Do Is Dance"

Fun fact: Dreamgirl has more than 240,000 monthly Spotify listeners and more than 40 million spins. So, why haven't you listened yet?

Hachiku - "I'll Probably Be Asleep"

Julien Baker - "Faith Healer"

Maddie Medley - "Coming Of Age"

Middle Kids - "R U 4 Me?"

Nilufer Yanya - "Crash"

British singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya recently dropped "Crash," the first single from the "Feeling Lucky" EP, out Dec. 11.

Sturgill Simpson - "I Don't Mind"

Sturgill Simpson worked with an all-star crew of bluegrass players to reimagine his own songs on "Cutting Grass Vol. 1." Read more about the album at NPR Music.

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!