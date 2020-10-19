Oct. 19 New Music Adds: Royal Blood, The Budos Band, Dandelions

Above image: Dandelions - Tim Gutschenritter & Brent Windler | photo courtesy of the artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge, and we've got a TON of it this week! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a single from a new KC duo called Dandelions (pictured above), a Royal Blood track to satiate your appetite for rock and roll, and one from The Budos Band for a solid fix of Afro-soul.

Aaron Frazer - "Over You"

Frazer recently announced his upcoming debut solo album, "Introducing...", with a new single. He's also the drummer for Durand Jones & the Indications.

The Budos Band - "Gun Metal Grey"

Celebrating the 15-year anniversary of their debut album, The Budos Band recently released another new album, "Long In the Tooth."

Caamp - "Officer Of Love"

Dandelions - "The Cat, The Killer"

Dandelions is a new project from a couple well-known names in KC's music scene — Brent Windler of Sons of Great Dane and Tim Gutschenritter, co-owner of The Riot Room and formerly of National Fire Theory.

Essenger (ft. Scandroid) - "Empire of Steel"

"Empire of Steel" comes from Kansas City-based electronic and synthwave artist Essenger, off his album "After Dark," released in early 2020.

HAERTS (ft. Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear) - "For the Sky"

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - "Mr. Prism"

Prateek Kuhad - "cold/mess"

Romy - "Lifetime"

"Lifetime" is the debut solo single from Romy Madley Croft of The xx.

Royal Blood - "Trouble's Coming"

Tune-Yards - "Nowhere, Man"

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!