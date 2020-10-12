Oct. 12 New Music Adds: Lake Street Dive, Noga Erez, Old Sound

Above image: Old Sound | photo courtesy of the artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge, and we've got a TON of it this week! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a crucial message from Lake Street Dive, an intimate new single from Noga Erez, a lovely acoustic melody from KC trio Old Sound (pictured above), and more!

Clairo - "Sofia"

Danza - "Sweet Like That"

"Sweet Like That" comes from Kansas City hip-hop artist Danza, who released his latest album "Danza's Garden" in mid-September.

Django Django - "Spirals"

Gracie Abrams - "Friend"

"Friend" comes from Gracie Abrams' debut project, "minor." Fun fact: Abrams is the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams.

Grant Klein - "Cherry Tree"

Grant Klein is a singer-songwriter and pianist from Kansas City, who released his debut single, "Cherry Tree," in early 2020.

Hamilton Leithauser ft. Lucy Dacus - "Isabella"

Lake Street Dive - "Making Do"

Lake Street Dive's latest track, "Making Do," raises awareness of climate change. Check out the band's amazing 909 Session at this link, from their 2016 Side Pony tour.

Lava La Rue - "G.O.Y.D."

Lera Lynn - "Are You Listening?"

The Mountain Goats - "Get Famous"

Noga Erez - "You So Done"

Old Sound - "Wardrobe"

"Wardrobe" comes from "Deluge," the third studio album from KC trio Old Sound. It drops this Friday, Oct. 16.

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!