NuBlvckCity — ‘All Night’ and 'Alive' Exclusive Song Premiere

Above image: Nublvckcity L to R: VP3 Productions, They Call Me Sauce, Love, Mae C., Kartez Marcel | Photo: Anna Selle

“You have now entered the zone.”

On “All Night,” Kartez Marcel asserts these words as he delivers a concise commentary on his group’s singular style — “NuBlvckCity like 2Pac, Biggie meets Kenny G, with a soulful sprinkle of R&B.”

“It’s unlike anything ever seen,” he continues.

And as regional audiences have begun to familiarize themselves with this Kansas City collective, they agree, embracing NuBlvckCity’s contagious energy and musical heterogeneity. With four distinctive solo artists, NuBlvckCity consists of emcee They Call Me Sauce, standout vocalist Love, Mae C. and saxophonist VP3 Productions and Marcel on keys and rhymes. Each member brings their own finesse to the ensemble.

“You have Love, Mae C.’s soul, the improvisation of VP3’s pop and hip-hop influence,” Sauce said. “Kartez and I round it out with lyrics that range from light and fun to heavy.”

According to Sauce, NuBlvckcity began as a music collective, where the artists would rehearse together and share resources. This organically evolved into a band formation, where each member gets equal time to flex their strengths.

“It’s different because we highlight everyone’s individual styles while bringing it all together,” he added.

Featured on The Record Machine’s What’s Next KC compilation, “All Night” and “Alive” are the first tracks the group has recorded together. Both songs were collaborative efforts — VP3 produced and penned the hook for “All Night,” while Love, Mae C. contributed backing vocals and wrote the hook for “Alive.” Marcel and Sauce wrote verses on both tracks.

“The idea is that if you ever end up in the NuBlvckCity, have no fear,” Handy said. “We will keep you safe in this cold world with good music and you’ll have fun all night.”

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “All Night" and "Alive,” by NuBlvckCity:

See NuBlvckCity in action this Saturday, July 13 at Legacy Park Amphitheater in Lee’s Summit for the What’s Next KC showcase. More info here. They’ll also be at Lawrence Field Day Fest on the following Saturday, and will embark on a mini-tour in August that hits St. Louis, Nashville, Birmingham and KC.

—Michelle Bacon