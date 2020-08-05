Now playing: Ferris Wheel Sylvan Esso
NPR Live Sessions: Songs For Change From Kansas City

by The Bridge - August 05, 2020

Above image: KC's They Call Me Sauce and The Black Creatures are featured on NPR's Songs For Change initiative. | Photos: The Bridge / Beth Taye

When NPR Music approached us for their Songs For Change initiative, we wanted to highlight a few of Kansas City's artists who have been adding to the larger discussion of race and equality. Today, NPR Live Sessions shared a number of entries from all over the country — including They Call Me Sauce and The Black Creatures!

We believe music has the power to bring us together and make help make positive changes in our communities. Check out their videos below, along with commentary about the songs! The full playlist is available on NPR Live Sessions.

They Call Me Sauce – "ANMLS"

The Black Creatures – "Wretched (It Goes)"

Tags: Black Creatures, kcmusic, They Call Me Sauce

