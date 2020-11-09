Above image: The Staves | photo: Nonesuch Records

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring Wichita-based singer-songwriter Jordana, the title track from The Staves' (pictured) first album in six years, and a spirited cover from the late, great Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings.

Bakar - "1st Time"

Bartees Strange - "Boomer"

Jordana - "Divine"

Rhye - "Black Rain"

Semisonic - "Basement Tapes"

Check out these two videos Semisonic put together exclusively for The Bridge!

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)"

The Staves - "Good Woman"

