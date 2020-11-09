909 News
Nov. 9 New Music Adds: Jordana, The Staves, Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
Above image: The Staves | photo: Nonesuch Records
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring Wichita-based singer-songwriter Jordana, the title track from The Staves' (pictured) first album in six years, and a spirited cover from the late, great Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings.
Bakar - "1st Time"
Bartees Strange - "Boomer"
Jordana - "Divine"
Rhye - "Black Rain"
Semisonic - "Basement Tapes"
Check out these two videos Semisonic put together exclusively for The Bridge!
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)"
The Staves - "Good Woman"
