Now playing: Yellow Ledbetter Pearl Jam
909 News

Nov. 9 New Music Adds: Jordana, The Staves, Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

by Michelle Bacon - November 09, 2020

Above image: The Staves | photo: Nonesuch Records

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring Wichita-based singer-songwriter Jordana, the title track from The Staves' (pictured) first album in six years, and a spirited cover from the late, great Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings.

Bakar - "1st Time"

 

Bartees Strange - "Boomer"

 

Jordana - "Divine"

 

Rhye - "Black Rain"

 

Semisonic - "Basement Tapes"

Check out these two videos Semisonic put together exclusively for The Bridge!

 

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)"

 

The Staves - "Good Woman"

 

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

Tags: new music, new music discovery

Related articles

News Sharon Jones Is The 21st Century's Godmother Of Soul
Episode The Staves, 'Dead and Born and Grown Alive'

Up Next

Bridge Artist of the Week: Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close