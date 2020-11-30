Now playing: Homecoming Queen Kianna White
909 News

Nov. 30 New Music Adds: Radkey, The Strokes, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

by Michelle Bacon - November 30, 2020

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a banger from Radkey's new album (pictured above), a classic song from The Strokes, and a  

Cut Worms - "Veterans Day"

 

 

Dandelions - "Take On the World"

"Take On the World" is the second single from KC indie rock duo Dandelions, featuring singer-songwriters Brent Windler and Tim Gutschenritter.

 

Ivan and Alyosha - "Everybody Breaks"

 

Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams - "I Wonder Why"

 

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - "Intrasport"

 

Radkey - "Seize"

Radkey is back with a brand-new album, "Green Room," released digitally last Friday. Within 48 hours, the band has raised enough funds through a Kickstarter campaign to produce a physical LP. We can't wait to give this one a spin. 

 

The Strokes - "The Adults Are Talking"

 

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

