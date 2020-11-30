A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a banger from Radkey's new album (pictured above), a classic song from The Strokes, and a

Cut Worms - "Veterans Day"

Dandelions - "Take On the World"

"Take On the World" is the second single from KC indie rock duo Dandelions, featuring singer-songwriters Brent Windler and Tim Gutschenritter.

Ivan and Alyosha - "Everybody Breaks"

Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams - "I Wonder Why"

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - "Intrasport"

Radkey - "Seize"

Radkey is back with a brand-new album, "Green Room," released digitally last Friday. Within 48 hours, the band has raised enough funds through a Kickstarter campaign to produce a physical LP. We can't wait to give this one a spin.

The Strokes - "The Adults Are Talking"

