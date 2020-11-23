Nov. 23 New Music Adds: Ivory Blue, Sault, Oracle Sisters

Above image: Ivory Blue | photo courtesy of artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring new tracks from Kansas City's own Ivory Blue (pictured above), a sublime jam from Sault, and a bop from Parisian alt-pop trio Oracle Sisters!

The Black Creatures - "D'Ummm"

"D'Ummm" is the latest single from Kansas City duo The Black Creatures' debut LP, "Wild Echoes." Check out this Bridge feature with the band from earlier in 2020.

Cory Henry - "Don't Forget"

Ivory Blue - "Family Tables"

A powerful song befitting of this holiday season, "Family Tables" is the latest single from Kansas City singer-songwriter Ivory Blue.

James Vincent McMorrow ft. Kenny Beats - "I Should Go"

Low Cut Connie - "Help Me"

Oracle Sisters - "Asc. Scorpio"

Sault - "Free"

TV Priest - "Decoration"

