Now playing: Move On Freedom Affair
909 News

Nov. 2 New Music Adds: Gorillaz, Langhorne Slim, Hot Chip

by Michelle Bacon - November 02, 2020

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring Gorillaz (pictured above), Langhorne Slim, Hot Chip and more!

Gorillaz ft. Beck - "The Valley of the Pagans"

 

Hot Chip ft. Jarvis Cocker - "Straight To the Morning"

 

Langhorne Slim - "Mighty Soul"

 

ONR ft. Sarah Barthel of Phantogram - "Must Stop"

 

Ray LaMontagne - "Roll Me Mama, Roll Me"

 

Tom Petty - "Leave Virginia Alone"

 

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

Tags: Bridge music discovery, new music, new music discovery

Related articles

News An Interview with Beck
News Bridge Artist of the Week: Tom Petty
Episode Langhorne Slim

Up Next

Bob Walkenhorst Reads 'The Raven'

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close