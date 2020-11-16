A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a ferocious message from Brass & Boujee, a stirring cover from Brittany Howard (pictured above), a soaring single from Chris Stapleton and much more!

Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"

Brass and Boujee - "Black In America"

Released just in time for Election Day, "Black In America" is the latest collaboration of Kansas City megagroup Brass & Boujee — with Marcus Lewis Big Band, Kadesh Flow and Kemet Coleman.

Brittany Howard - "You'll Never Walk Alone"

Chris Stapleton - "Cold"

Dispatch - "May We All"

Flare Tha Rebel - "Royalty Pt. 1"

Kansas City emcee Flare Tha Rebel released "Royalty Pt. 1/ Pt. 2" earlier this year, and has worked with organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative and City Year to create awareness around social injustices.

Flyte - "I've Got A Girl"

Jade Bird - "Headstart"

Lana Del Rey - "Let Me Love You Like A Woman"

Mason Gentry - "Bright or Blue"

"Bright or Blue" is the latest single from Local 909 artist Mason Gentry. We can't wait to hear more from this emerging singer songwriter!

Nick Siegel - "No Love Of Mine"

"No Love Of Mine" is the second single from piano rocker Nick Siegel's upcoming EP, "For You Dear, Anything: Act Two."

Shawn Stewart - "Cameras"

KC musician Shawn Stewart released an ambitious 18-track album, "2020: The Musical" — a real-time musical run through this strange year. "You will remember where you were as 2020 unfolded just by listening," Stewart said.

Follow this link early each week to check out all of our new music adds!