No Magic — ‘Backspin’ Exclusive Video Premiere

Above image: No Magic / Ben Sauder | Photo: Ga Ji Ashlin Wang

Ben Sauder — the Lawrence, Kansas, artist who goes by the moniker No Magic — is returning to the spotlight with “In Cocoon,” his first album in four years.

While his 2014 self-titled album was a serene debut that I Heart Local Music called a blend of “baroque and bedroom pop into a soothing stream of keys and guitar,” Sauder presents with revived potency on the new effort, thanks to a backing band and sublime production from Joel Martin of Y God Y.

“‘In Cocoon’ comes from a lyric on the single ‘While I Got You.’ It’s about that feeling when you know you’re on the verge of some big life change, but you don’t know what it will be or when it will come,” Sauder said. “Being in cocoon is anxious excitement.”

That anxious excitement is palpable on “Backspin” — the music video coming courtesy of new KC label French Exit Records. Like Sauder’s previous works, the song’s undertones are tranquil and picturesque, but provided extra muscle with filigrees of saxophone from Leslie Butsch, jangly guitars from Sauder and Martin, and a steady rhythm section of Heidi Gluck and Jeff Stolz. The accompanying video was directed by Ga Jin Ashlin Wang.

“We shot the video in about two hours in James’ [Thomblinson] and Carlos’ [Calderon] backyard in Lawrence; the only preplanned idea was that James would do projections on Ben’s face, and everything else was improvised,” said Brad Girard, French Exit Records founder. “Ga Ji has a unique perspective and is very inventive in run-and-gun atmospheres like that. The shot outside of the cabana with Ben’s silhouette was all Ga Jin’s idea, and it’s arguably the most interesting part of the video.”

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Backspin,” from No Magic:

“In Cocoon” will be released on CD via French Exit Records, and on cassette via Whatever Forever on Friday, Nov. 9. Sauder will be throwing release parties at the Replay Lounge in Lawrence on the 9th, and in Kansas City at Voltaire on Saturday, Nov. 10.

—Michelle Bacon