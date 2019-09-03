Above image: Nicole Springer | photo: Mike Schwabauer

Nicole Springer has long approached her songwriting as a path to personal growth and healing.

It’s a quality that resonates with local fans just as much as her prominent vocals. Having spent her youth singing in gospel choirs and musicals, Springer unearthed that towering vocal presence early on and later weaved it into her folk and blues-leaning tunes — summoning the attention of KC’s indie music scene with groups like The Clementines and The Good Hearts.

But it wasn’t until she stepped away from her art that Springer could discover a fresh, more authentic version of herself.

“By the end of 2017, it was pretty clear to me that I needed a break from making music,” she said. “I had lost my sense of joy with it, and that was heavily due to needing to face some tough realities.”

After a year-long hiatus, Springer returned with new songs and a renewed sense of purpose — tackling deeply personal obstacles on her own, armed solely with those impassioned vocals and an acoustic guitar. She’s now unveiling her first music video, “I’ll Never Be A Bitter Woman,” filmed by Jon Ulasien (Ulasien Media) and recorded/mixed by Ben McBee.

“I wrote this song as a sort of resolution to some of the feelings I was having as a result of a violation I experienced,” she said. “I had been towing the line of bitterness for awhile when I realized that I had a choice in the matter. So I decided to thrive despite it.”

Now, Springer finds herself thriving with a brand-new band — which debuts at Plaza Art Fair on Saturday, Sept. 21 — a Pitch nomination for best vocalist, and a new EP coming in early fall. More importantly, she has a reinvigorated energy breaking through her new songs.

“Writing songs has once again become the love of my life,” she said. “This time around, I feel like I’m singing and songwriting with true purpose.”

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “I’ll Never Be A Bitter Woman” by Nicole Springer:

Coming up, Springer will be playing acoustic sets at the Lost Cowgirl Showcase at Old Shawnee Pizza at Repeal 18th on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Lenexa Spinach Festival on Saturday, Sept. 8.

—Michelle Bacon