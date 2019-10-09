Middle of the Map 2019 Recap

Above image: Clairo @ Midland Middle of the Map 2019 | Photo: Cody Boston

If it were up to us, every beautiful fall weekend would include a healthy smattering of live music. That's exactly what we did at Middle of the Map Fest last Friday and Saturday. Here's a photo recap from the festival, and we'll have a video reel up soon too. See you next time!

Photos by 90.9 The Bridge and KCPT – Kansas City PBS contributors: Michelle Bacon, Cody Boston and Catherine Hoffman