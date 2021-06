Above image: Moon Vs. Sun (Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida) | photo: Warner Music Canada

Moon Vs Sun is the musical collaboration of partners Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida. Both accomplished career artists, Maida's group Our Lady Peace has won a number of Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys), and Kreviazuk is a Grammy and Juno winner who has worked with Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Hear an exclusive Bridge interview with Jon Hart, as the couple talks about their new album and documentary film, “I'm Going To Break Your Heart.”