Bridge Exclusive: Monta At Odds – ”When I’m Gone” Video Premiere

We’ll get your weekend started on the right foot, with an impeccable dance floor bop from Monta At Odds.
Led by brothers Dedric and Delaney Moore, the KC band finds itself in a new phase of its two decade-long career as experimental music purveyors. Its current lineup puts two accomplished singer songwriters, Mikal Shapiro and Teri Quinn, at the forefront.
“When I’m Gone” began as a melody on Quinn’s banjo that placed itself into Monta’s kaleidoscopic universe. Set to a galvanizing disco beat, it echoes the intensity, anguish and exhilaration of letting go. The new video for the track, directed and filmed by Miki P, expands that world a bit more.
“The video is an abstract interpretation of what emotions a person feels when they realize that the relationship is at its final moments,” Dedric Moore said. “There is a sense of loss mixed with a visceral wildness that comes alive when you realize that you can roam free and explore what you can possibly become.”
Monta At Odds’ full-length album, “Peak Of Eternal Light,” drops on Aug. 20. They’ll celebrate the release with a show at recordBar, with support from Emmaline Twist.