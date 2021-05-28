Bridge Exclusive: Monta At Odds – ”When I’m Gone” Video Premiere

Above image: Monta At Odds | photo courtesy of the artist

We’ll get your weekend started on the right foot, with an impeccable dance floor bop from Monta At Odds .

Led by brothers Dedric and Delaney Moore, the KC band finds itself in a new phase of its two decade-long career as experimental music purveyors. Its current lineup puts two accomplished singer songwriters, Mikal Shapiro and Teri Quinn, at the forefront.

“When I’m Gone” began as a melody on Quinn’s banjo that placed itself into Monta’s kaleidoscopic universe. Set to a galvanizing disco beat, it echoes the intensity, anguish and exhilaration of letting go. The new video for the track, directed and filmed by Miki P, expands that world a bit more.

“The video is an abstract interpretation of what emotions a person feels when they realize that the relationship is at its final moments,” Dedric Moore said. “There is a sense of loss mixed with a visceral wildness that comes alive when you realize that you can roam free and explore what you can possibly become.”

Monta At Odds’ full-length album, “Peak Of Eternal Light,” drops on Aug. 20. They’ll celebrate the release with a show at recordBar, with support from Emmaline Twist.