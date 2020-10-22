Bridge Exclusive: Monta At Odds – 'When Stars Grow Old' Song Premiere

Above image: Monta at Odds | photo courtesy of The Record Machine

Today’s Bridge premiere comes from a group with two decades in Kansas City’s experimental music scene.

Since forming Monta At Odds in the year 2000, brothers and musical auteurs Dedric and Delaney Moore have steered an ever-evolving ship. They’ve navigated a number of collaborators and off-center influences over the years, from Italian cinema and ambient avant-garde electronica to psychedelic disco-funk.

But for Monta's upcoming album, “Peak of Eternal Light” — also their debut on hometown label The Record Machine — the brothers sought out celestial, dystopian dance vibes to craft an alternate auditory reality.

They describe their latest tune, “When Stars Grow Old,” as “an android of a song, combining the human and the electronic into a sizzling new sonic creation.” It’s the journey of humanity hurtling through the bounds of space and time, “reconstructing the beat of music through memory and instinct.”

With top-notch musical collaborators — including the spectral vocals of Teri Quinn (who also plays bass in the group), Krysztof Nemeth (of Emmaline Twist) on baritone guitar, and songwriter/guitarist Mikal Shapiro — Monta At Odds is making the music of the future, formed from discarded impressions of the past.

Here’s The Bridge’s exclusive premiere of “When Stars Grow Old,” by Monta At Odds:

Good news — you can catch Monta At Odds live at Lemonade Park this Saturday, Oct. 24 for the second night of Lemonade Social. Tickets and more info available at this link.

—Michelle Bacon