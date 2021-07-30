Now playing: London Rain (nothing Heals Me Heather Nova
Monta At Odds - 'Peak Of Eternal Light' Album Premiere

by Michelle Bacon - July 30, 2021

Monta At Odds’ latest work takes us on a voyage through the dark spaces of time, vaulting through the universe in search of hope and truth.

The album’s title, “Peak Of Eternal Light,” refers to a mountain peak on the moon, touched by the sun and bathed in its glow. Conceived before and completed during the pandemic, it also marks the band’s seventh full-length effort. As we’ve come to expect from this generative art-rock group, the 10 tracks are resplendent with lush interstellar grooves, sonorous beats and soaring synthetic sounds. There’s also a post-punk perseverance to the music, allowing it to embody the complexity and pandemonium of a mystifying moment in time. 

But throughout this vast quest for hope and truth, and at its most compelling, Monta At Odds finds promise in that sunlit peak. On this album, they prove that they're masters of their craft — of creating a distant world to transcend our collective sense of discord, and finding harmony on the horizon.

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Peak Of Eternal Light”:

Pick up a copy of “Peak Of Eternal Light” at Monta At Odds’ album release party on Friday, Aug. 20 at recordBar, supported by Emmaline Twist. Tickets are available.

