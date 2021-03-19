Above image: Modern Day Fitzgerald (Mica-Elgin Vi) | photo: Ben McBee Photography

One of the most alluring symbols of spring is the cherry blossom. Permeated in the art and culture of Japan, the tree and its delicate, short-lived blooms signify rebirth, hope and the fleeting nature of life.

Modern Day Fitzgerald’s track, “Cherry Blossoms,” invites us into the optimism, beauty and promise of new love, while reminding us of its temporality.

“I always wanted to write a song about my time living in Japan when I was young,” said the band’s frontman Mica-Elgin Vi, who spent six years of his childhood in the country. “I wanted to write a song about falling in love with someone in a different country, but having to leave with the possibility of never seeing them again.”

The new music video puts the songwriter’s poetry in motion. Beautifully filmed by Vi and Tim Zook (Breathless Media), it flashes between a forlorn love interest wandering through picturesque Kansas City spots, and the band’s fervent performance over video projections of Japan and its delicate tree blossoms.

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “Cherry Blossoms,” from Modern Day Fitzgerald: