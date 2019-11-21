Now playing: Harmony Hall Vampire Weekend
909 News

Miki P & the Swallowtails – ‘Not Mine’ Song Premiere

by Michelle Bacon - November 21, 2019

Above image: Miki P & the Swallowtails | photo: David Nelson & J.F. Letters

The latest single from Miki P & the Swallowtails is a vehement proclamation of empowerment and restoration, wrapped in a sprightly chamber-pop package.

“Not Mine” was written by the band’s songwriter Miki P, about the realization of a manipulative relationship she experienced in her teenage years.

“I realized a lot about having healthy boundaries within familial relationships,” the songwriter said. “And how despite what I may see is best for others, I can’t change anyone except myself.”

Reinforced by Miki P’s unadulterated vocal presence and the buoyant melodies of The Swallowtails — all accomplished musicians from KC’s classical, jazz and folk scenes — the song deftly walks the listener through the stages of healing from trauma.

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Not Mine” by Miki P & the Swallowtails:

Miki P & the Swallowtails will be live at recordBar on Sunday, Dec. 8 for the Rebel Song Academy Year-End Concert, and the Cover Me KC show on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

—Michelle Bacon

Tags: kcmusic, song premiere

Related articles

News Black Stacey — ‘Lose the Peace’ Exclusive Song Premiere
News Song Premiere: "Long Life" by Bombadil
News Song Premiere: "Cut the Line" by Lennon Bone
News Katy Guillen & the Girls – 'Back To Normal' Exclusive Song Premiere
News Danielle Nicole: 'Cry No More' World Premiere
News Claire Adams: ‘Boom’ Exclusive Song Premiere
News Shells: 'Fragments' Exclusive Song Premiere
News Carswell & Hope: 'Abilene' Song Premiere
News Chase The Horseman: ‘U Martyr U’ Exclusive Song Premiere
News Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type — ‘It Isn’t Love’ Song Premiere

Up Next

Presale: Alan Doyle at The Madrid

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close