Miki P & the Swallowtails – ‘Not Mine’ Song Premiere

Above image: Miki P & the Swallowtails | photo: David Nelson & J.F. Letters

The latest single from Miki P & the Swallowtails is a vehement proclamation of empowerment and restoration, wrapped in a sprightly chamber-pop package.

“Not Mine” was written by the band’s songwriter Miki P, about the realization of a manipulative relationship she experienced in her teenage years.

“I realized a lot about having healthy boundaries within familial relationships,” the songwriter said. “And how despite what I may see is best for others, I can’t change anyone except myself.”

Reinforced by Miki P’s unadulterated vocal presence and the buoyant melodies of The Swallowtails — all accomplished musicians from KC’s classical, jazz and folk scenes — the song deftly walks the listener through the stages of healing from trauma.

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Not Mine” by Miki P & the Swallowtails:

Not Mine by Miki P and the Swallowtails

Miki P & the Swallowtails will be live at recordBar on Sunday, Dec. 8 for the Rebel Song Academy Year-End Concert, and the Cover Me KC show on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

—Michelle Bacon