'I'd Like To Teach the World To Sing' Collaborative KC Video

The Bridge is teaming up with our friends at Made In KC and KC-based band Hembree to create a city-wide video collaboration of the song, "I'd Like To Teach the World To Sing."

Join the video and add your voice to a community that chooses optimism, inclusion and love. Send your video to hello@madeinkc.co by the morning of Monday, May 11. We're in the key of D and singing at 134 bpm.

Hembree members Garrett Childers and Isaac Flynn are getting us started at the video below!