Mazzy Mann dons newest persona for upcoming EP, ‘HANNAH MONTANA’

“When you're famous it can be kinda fun

It's really you but no one ever discovers

In some ways you're just like all your friends

But on stage you're a star

You get the best of both worlds”

—Hannah Montana

For many millennials, these wise words echoed through our adolescence, shaping our collective understanding of pop stardom and the complex dualities of the human condition in the age of social media. But for Mazzy Mann, resident artist and co-founder of the UN/TUCK Collective, the meaning goes much deeper. In her forthcoming EP, “HANNAH MONTANA,” Mann explores those depths and the shocking revelation that she is, in fact, former child pop star Hannahmontana.

The project, to be released on Monday, July 1, via Tim J. Harte’s Mother Russia Industries, features arrangements from Harte and Lina Žemaitė. Mann is responsible for most of the production and mixing.

“Originally I just had two tracks — ‘MMXM 1’ and ‘MMXM 2’ — that I made in [the Town Pavilion] studio at Charlotte Street, one day in seven hours. I just recorded a bunch of stuff, like regurgitating random improvised music, and that’s kind of what came out of it,” Mann said.

The “HANNAH MONTANA” EP, released under the name Hannahmontana, is a far cry from the beat-centric aesthetic of Mann’s MX.MRS moniker, under which she released a full-length album, “Pagliacci,” on the UN/TUCK label.

Mann described the EP as having an “avant-folk” feel to it, somewhere between Sigur Rós and Nina Simone. The project, she said, “flows between sound collaging and ballad-style folk music, where it’s more focused on the lyricism and the flow and progress of the lyricism than it is on verse-chorus-verse mechanisms.”

“A lot of the ideas and tropes I’m using musically are very much inspired by a lot of what Tim Harte does by using microtonal elements, creating progressive music that sometimes lies in multiple universes like jazz, folk and orchestral, and kind of deconstructing those tropes,” she said.

On track 4, “Gatekeeper,” Mann’s vocals — drenched in the natural reverb of the Town Pavilion black box studio — hang like a guillotine over haunting instrumental arrangements from ensemble players Harte, Robert Castillo, Stephanie Stanley, Adee Dancy and Drew Crane. The song — a live reimagining of the 1928 composition “Pirate Jenny” from “The Threepenny Opera” — sounds like something out of “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” with dissonant chords that jaunt forward over somber cello lines.

When asked about the themes of this EP, Mann said she saw certain ideas unfolding in the original improvisational recording.

“I noticed an interconnection with me turning 30 and feeling like I live this double life between being in underground nightlife world, feeling celebrated, being involved in UN/TUCK. And then going to a day-to-day job or riding the bus — when I’m trying to get from point A to point B, I’m either mocked or I just disappear completely,” Mann said.

When asked how she mustered the courage to officially come out as Hannahmontana, Mann said, “It was just time. I didn’t want to hide anymore.”

In early March, Mann saw an episode of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” in which former Disney princess-turned problematic fave, Miley Cyrus, appeared as a guest judge. During the segment, Lip Sync For Your Lives, the queens performed “Best of Both Worlds.”

“I thought it was corny,” she said. “It really bothered me and I went to bed not thinking much more about it. Then woke I up and it hit me.”

On March 6, Mann declared via Facebook, “I’m actually Hannah Montana.”

The announcement sent shockwaves through the Kansas City underground, prompting an internet troll to question Mann’s statement. In response, Mann donned a ratty blonde wig and a pair of cheap sunglasses, and posted a photo to the social media site.

Over time the realization set in and the moniker, Hannahmontana, began to come alive. In late May, Mann — alongside Harte and Žemaitė — donned her wig and sunglasses for a performance at J. Ashley Miller’s annual ambient festival, Manafest. The performance allowed Mann to flex her theatrical muscles, serving a virtuoso combination of despair and absurdist comedy over a laugh track and a bed of ambient instrumental and electronic arrangements from Harte and Žemaitė.

It also demonstrated the strong ties Mann has built within Kansas City’s DIY and experimental music scenes, and the community she’s found therein. For 30 minutes she held the audience — a house full of friendly faces — transfixed in the palm of her hand, making them laugh, making them think, making them cry. It was a bit of Mann doing what she does best.

In many ways, this project is a testament to her growth both as an artist and an individual. Where “Pagliacci” was about accepting what the world makes of you, “HANNAH MONTANA” is about stepping into your power, reclaiming your identity, and embracing your highest self. In this way, the wig is merely an avatar — a portal through which we might access a more empowered sense of being.

In Mann’s words: “We are the pop stars. It’s just about finding what makes us feel beautiful.”

—Zoey Shopmaker is a novelist, music and culture journalist, DJ, producer, rapper and co-founder of the UN/TUCK Queer/Trans Music Collective based in Kansas City. Find her on Instagram @sister_zo for silly memes, unwarranted astrological advice and information on upcoming events.