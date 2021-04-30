Now playing: Whos Gonna Ride Your Wild Hor U2
May Music Programming on Kansas City PBS

by The Bridge - April 30, 2021

Our friends at Kansas City PBS have a ton of programming coming in May, with wonderful live performances and interviews from your favorite Bridge artists. Check out the list!

May 8, 10:30 p.m. Live On The Bridge: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit (pictured)

May 8, 11 p.m. Austin City Limits: Kacey Musgraves / Lukas Nelson

May 15, 10:30 p.m. Live On The Bridge: Anderson East

May 15, 11 p.m. Austin City Limits: Sam Smith / Anderson East

May 22, 10:30 p.m.: Live on the Bridge: River Whyless 

May 22, 11 p.m. Austin City Limits: Rosalia

May 29, 10:30 p.m. Live on the Bridge: The Mavericks 

May 29, 11 p.m. Austin City Limits: The Mavericks 

May 30, 7 p.m. The National Memorial Day Concert 
 

