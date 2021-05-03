May 3 New Music Adds: H.E.R., Cautious Clay, Kianna White

Above image: H.E.R. | photo courtesy of RCA Records

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including H.E.R. (pictured), Cautious Clay and Kianna White.

Brett Dennen - “See The World”

Cautious Clay - “Karma & Friends”

Cheekface - “Best Life”

Faye Webster - "Cheers"

Gary Louris - “Almost Home”

H.E.R. - “Fight For You”

Kianna White - “All Alone With Everything”

Lawrence Rothman ft. Son Little - “Sunny Place for Shady People”

Shungudzo - “It's A Good Day (to Fight the System)”

TEKE::TEKE - “Barbara”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!