May 3 New Music Adds: H.E.R., Cautious Clay, Kianna White

Above image: H.E.R. | photo courtesy of RCA Records
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including H.E.R. (pictured), Cautious Clay and Kianna White.
Brett Dennen - “See The World”
Cautious Clay - “Karma & Friends”
Cheekface - “Best Life”
Faye Webster - "Cheers"
Gary Louris - “Almost Home”
H.E.R. - “Fight For You”
Kianna White - “All Alone With Everything”
Lawrence Rothman ft. Son Little - “Sunny Place for Shady People”
Shungudzo - “It's A Good Day (to Fight the System)”
TEKE::TEKE - “Barbara”
Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!
