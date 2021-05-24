Now playing: Happy Clouds (bob Ross Flow) Flare Tha Rebel
909 News

May 24 New Music Adds: Bleachers, Leon Bridges, Passerine Dream

by Michelle Bacon - May 24, 2021

Above image: Leon Bridges | photo: courtesy of Mick Management

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Bleachers, Leon Bridges and Passerine Dream.

Bleachers - “Stop Making this Hurt”

 

Leon Bridges - “Motorbike”

 

Making Movies - “La Marcha”

 

Maple Glider - “As Tradition”

 

Molly Tuttle ft. Iron & Wine - “You Don't Get Me High Anymore”

 

Passerine Dream - “Hometown”

 

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - “Like I Used To”

 

Villagers - “The First Day”

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

