May 24 New Music Adds: Bleachers, Leon Bridges, Passerine Dream

Above image: Leon Bridges | photo: courtesy of Mick Management
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Bleachers, Leon Bridges and Passerine Dream.
Bleachers - “Stop Making this Hurt”
Leon Bridges - “Motorbike”
Making Movies - “La Marcha”
Maple Glider - “As Tradition”
Molly Tuttle ft. Iron & Wine - “You Don't Get Me High Anymore”
Passerine Dream - “Hometown”
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - “Like I Used To”
Villagers - “The First Day”
Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!
