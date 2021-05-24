May 24 New Music Adds: Bleachers, Leon Bridges, Passerine Dream

Above image: Leon Bridges | photo: courtesy of Mick Management

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Bleachers, Leon Bridges and Passerine Dream.

Bleachers - “Stop Making this Hurt”

Leon Bridges - “Motorbike”

Making Movies - “La Marcha”

Maple Glider - “As Tradition”

Molly Tuttle ft. Iron & Wine - “You Don't Get Me High Anymore”

Passerine Dream - “Hometown”

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - “Like I Used To”

Villagers - “The First Day”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!