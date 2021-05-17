A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Wyndsrfr (pictured), Durand Jones & the Indications and Sleater-Kinney.

Dreamgirl - “Sometimes”



Durand Jones and the Indications - “Witchoo”



Flight Facilities ft. Channel Ties - “Lights Up”



The Grisly Hand - “Now That You Know”



Jose Gonzalez - “Visions”



Natalie Bergman - “Paint the Rain”



Sleater-Kinney - “Worry With You”



St. Vincent - “Down”



Torres - “Don't Go Puttin' Wishes in My Head”



Wyndsrfr - “Golden Years”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!