May 17 New Music Adds: Wyndsrfr, Sleater-Kinney, Durand Jones & the Indications

by Michelle Bacon - May 17, 2021

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Wyndsrfr (pictured), Durand Jones & the Indications and Sleater-Kinney.

Dreamgirl - “Sometimes”


Durand Jones and the Indications - “Witchoo”


Flight Facilities ft. Channel Ties - “Lights Up”


The Grisly Hand - “Now That You Know”


Jose Gonzalez - “Visions”


Natalie Bergman - “Paint the Rain”


Sleater-Kinney - “Worry With You”


St. Vincent - “Down”


Torres - “Don't Go Puttin' Wishes in My Head”


Wyndsrfr - “Golden Years”

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

