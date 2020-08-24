MaskNowPartyLater

We all want live music and events to return, but we can only do so safely when everyone masks up and does their part. In support of the event creators, vendors, production and front-of-house workers, venue operators and artists who are rallying together to create change, 90.9 The Bridge encourages you to Mask Now, Party Later!

Join us in keeping the community safe by wearing your mask in public, staying home whenever possible, social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

Share your call to #MaskUpKC on social media so we can all get back to live shows and events. Visit this link for more info!