Bridge Exclusive: Martin Farrell Jr. - 'Dust Bowl 1933' Video Premiere

Above image: Martin Farrell Jr | photo: John Knepper

Throughout the 1930s, the drought-stricken Plains were devastated by dust storms that displaced thousands of people and destroyed millions of acres of land. With his new music video for “Dust Bowl 1933,” Kansas songwriter and guitarist Martin Farrell Jr. captures this harrowing period in American history.

Spinning a forlorn tale, Farrell portrays a man headed West after being torn from his family. The video – with the help of sparse, venerable country sounds – chronicles the quiet desperation of his lonesome exodus. He trudges through abandoned train tracks and barren fields, longing to reunite with his loved ones — played by Farrell’s creative partner Jenna Rae and their dog, Roy.

Filmed by Elevate Photo + Video, “Dust Bowl 1933” was mainly shot in Farrell’s back yard.

“Our landlord has hundreds of acres he kindly lets us walk,” Rae mentioned of the couple’s Stull, Kansas home. “It made a perfect backdrop for the song because the land has been largely untouched and resembles pre-industrial times and wild Kansas.”

“Dust Bowl 1933” is available on Martin Farrell Jr.’s latest solo album, “Coffee and Laundry," which was self-recorded and self-produced in his home studio.