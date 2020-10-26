Now playing: Black Parade Beyonce
909 News

The Mariachi Stars of Kansas on NPR's Alt. Latino

by The Bridge - October 26, 2020

Flatland community reporter Vicky Díaz-Camacho joined Mornings With Bryan Truta during Hispanic Heritage Month. She illuminated various voices in the Latinx community, from mentorship and education to music from key artists — which we'll include below in a Spotify playlist. 

Vicky recently appeared on NPR's Alt.Latino show for "The Mariachi Stars of Kansas," an audio piece that highlights music pioneer Teresa Cuevas (the written component is at Flatland). Cuevas co-founded Mariachi Estrella, one of the first all-female mariachi bands in the country, in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas. Bridge listeners might be familiar with Cuevas' granddaughters, Tess and Maria Cuevas, from Maria the Mexican.

Tune in below for the entire Alt.Latino episode. Vicky's six-minute segment appears in the middle of the podcast.

 

 

Tags: Hispanic Heritage Month, Mariachi Estrella

Related articles

News Maria Cuevas – 'Mexicans and Americans' Video Premiere
News The Bridge Commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month
News Bridge Artist of the Week: Maria Cuevas
Episode Vicky Diaz-Camacho | Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off
Episode Vicky Diaz-Camacho | Hispanic Heritage Month Week 2
Episode Vicky Diaz-Camacho | Hispanic Heritage Month Week 3
Episode Vicky Diaz-Camacho | Hispanic Heritage Month Week 4

Up Next

Bridge Artist of the Week: Adrianne Lenker and Big Thief

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close