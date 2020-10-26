The Mariachi Stars of Kansas on NPR's Alt. Latino

Flatland community reporter Vicky Díaz-Camacho joined Mornings With Bryan Truta during Hispanic Heritage Month. She illuminated various voices in the Latinx community, from mentorship and education to music from key artists — which we'll include below in a Spotify playlist.

Vicky recently appeared on NPR's Alt.Latino show for "The Mariachi Stars of Kansas," an audio piece that highlights music pioneer Teresa Cuevas (the written component is at Flatland). Cuevas co-founded Mariachi Estrella, one of the first all-female mariachi bands in the country, in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas. Bridge listeners might be familiar with Cuevas' granddaughters, Tess and Maria Cuevas, from Maria the Mexican.

Tune in below for the entire Alt.Latino episode. Vicky's six-minute segment appears in the middle of the podcast.