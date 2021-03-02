Now playing: Red Door Julien Baker
March Music Programming on Kansas City PBS

by The Bridge - March 02, 2021

Above image: The Elders - "Going To Arklow" | photo: John McGrath

Missing live music as much as we are? Our friends at Kansas City PBS have a ton of programming coming in March, with live performances and interviews from your favorite artists. Check out the list!

March 2, 8:30 p.m. – Tina Turner: One Last Time

March 2, 10 p.m. – Pink Floyd: Live In Venice

March 4, 7 p.m. – Joe Bonamassa: Live from the Ryman 

March 11, 7 p.m. – It's What's Happening Baby, The '60s 

March 14, 7 p.m. – Carole King and James Taylor 

March 18, 7 p.m. – Going to Arklow 

March 20, 10:30 p.m. – Live on the Bridge

March 20, 11 p.m. – Austin City Limits: Maggie Rogers

March 25, 7:30 p.m. – Kansas City Experience

March 27, 10:30 p.m. – Live on the Bridge: Father John Misty 

March 27, 11 p.m. – Austin City Limits: St. Vincent 

