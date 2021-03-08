March 8 New Music Adds: Lesser Pleasures, St. Vincent, Foushee

Above image: Lesser Pleasures | photo submitted by artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Lesser Pleasures (pictured above), St. Vincent and Fousheé.

Aaron Frazer - “Can't Leave It Alone"

From his debut effort, Durand Jones & the Indications' drummer and co-lead singer Aaron Frazer is back with a new single from “Introducing…” The new retro-soul album was produced by Dan Auerbach and features heavyweight session musicians from Daptone Records, Big Crown Records and the Memphis Boys.

Bachelor (Jay Som & Palehound) - “Anything At All”

Bachelor is the dream-pop duo we didn't know we needed. Unveiling their inaugural single, “Anything At All,” Jay Som (Melinda Duterte) and Palehound (Ellen Kempner) have joined forces for the new project. The two artists worked together before quarantine, saying in a press release that the song "is an even blend of our tastes and writing styles and to release it feels very hopeful and joyous to us."

Bruce Springsteen - "Ghosts”

“Ghosts” is the second single from Bruce Springsteen's 2020 album, "Letter To You," recorded with the E Street Band in late 2019. In writing the album, Springsteen was inspired by the death of his high school bandmate George Theiss. Check out this NPR Music interview with the legendary songwriter from Oct. 2020.

Buck Meek - "Candle"

Buck Meek released his new solo effort, “Two Saviors,” in mid-January — a slight departure into country and Americana from his intimate indie-folk with Big Thief. The album's latest single, “Candle,” was co-written with Big Thief bandmate Adrianne Lenker.

Claud - "Guard Down”

We named Claud one of NPR Slingshot's 2021 Artists To Watch, and for good reason. “Guard Down” is the latest single from Claud's debut album, “Super Monster,” on Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory imprint. “I have the hardest time opening up and letting my guard down," Claud said in a press release. “When I wrote this song, I had just found out somebody I had feelings for started seeing someone else and my immediate emotional response was to convince myself I didn’t care, even though I really did. The verses and chorus sort of make fun of how I keep myself closed off, but my rap towards the end of the song is a super honest stream of consciousness.”

Foushee - "Deep End"

Audiences got a taste of Fousheé when her voice was sampled but uncredited in a track from Brooklyn rapper Sleepy Hallow. After releasing her own full version of the song, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist finally got her due, and has since been signed to RCA Records.

Jade Bird - "Open Up the Heavens"

“Open Up the Heavens” is the latest track from Jade Bird's forthcoming album, recorded with famed Nashville producer Dave Cobb. In a press release, Bird said that the song was written and recorded two days before she had to fly back home to London. "I'd heard stories about the last song you write for a record being the best, so I was searching for that," she said. With Cobb's assistance, Bird wrote the song within a couple hours and it became her favorite track on the upcoming record.

Kaleo - "Break My Baby"

Icelandic rockers KALEO are back with “Break My Baby,” from their anticipated album “Surface Sounds.” In true epic fashion, the band released a performance video for the song last month, filmed atop an 80-year-old lighthouse in Iceland. KALEO has rescheduled its Fight or Flight tour, and will return to Kansas City in March of 2022.

LAPECHE - "Finally Trying"

Brooklyn band LAPÊCHE recently announced its sophomore album, “Blood in the Water,” arriving April 9 through New Granada Records. “Finally Trying” is the album's lead track, accompanied by tongue-in-ceek heist video.

Lesser Pleasures - "Epitaph"

Lawrence-based dream-wave rock band Lesser Pleasures creates disaster music that makes you want to dance, and that's exactly the 2021 vibe we're looking for. Led by veteran vocalist and songwriter Kirsten Paludan of KC shoegazers Olympic Size, Lesser Pleasures evokes the dark layers of bands like Metric, Blonde Redhead and My Bloody Valentine. “Epitaph” comes from the band's 2020 album “LP01EP01,” mixed and mastered by David Gaumé in his LA home studio. Mark your calendars for an outdoor summer show with the band at Lemonade Park on June 5.

Rob Rice ft. Calvin Arsenia and Ezgi Karakus - "Tiny Window"

Singer-songwriter Rob Rice has enlisted a who's who of KC artists for his debut EP, “and the Devil's Threesome,” coming March 21. Rice created unique trios for each song on the album, enlisting the talents of Calvin Arsenia on harp and Ezgi Karakus on cello for the tender track “Tiny Window.”

St. Vincent - "Pay Your Way In Pain"

Four long years after releasing “Masseduction,” St. Vincent (AKA Annie Clark) announces her return with a gritty new jam. “Pay Your Way In Pain" is the first single from “Daddy's Home," out May 14 on Loma Vista Recordings. Clark describes the new album as being "the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973" — and that's exactly what we got from this opaquely glam new video.

