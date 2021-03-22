Above image: Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) | photo: Peter Ash Lee

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Japanese Breakfast (pictured), Silk Sonic and Hiatus Kaiyote!

Beach Bunny - “Cloud 9”

"Cloud 9" is taken from Beach Bunny's latest album, "Honeymoon," via Mom + Pop Music. Wanting to write a "true, gushy, genuine love song," vocalist and guitarist Lili Trifilio said this about the track in a press release: “I hope that anyone who listens to this song can feel the love in the lyrics and give love a chance, as well as remember to always love themselves first and foremost."

Brijean - “Wifi Beach”

“Wifi Beach” is the latest single from Oakland band Brijean, who dropped its debut album, “Feelings,” in February. The collaboration of Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and Doug Stuart, the band's music is rhythmically powered and trance-inducing dance pop.

Dodie - “Hate Myself”

“'Hate Myself' is an inner monologue of someone who seems to find themselves in relationships of any kind with people who deal with their feelings internally, unfortunately resulting in assuming the issue is with them," Dodie mentioned in a press release. The British artist has sold out venues in London, Hollywood and New York, and drops her debut album, "Build A Problem," in May.

Half Moon Run - “How Come My Body”

Canadian indie rock band Half Moon Run is back with a new single entitled "Half Moon Run," hearkening fans back to their enthralling live shows. The band was recently nominated for the 2021 Juno Awards' Group of the Year.

Hiatus Kaiyote ft. Arthur Verocai - “Get Sun”

Hiatus Kaiyote just dropped a new single and announced "Mood Valiant," its third full-length studio album and first offering of new music since 2015's "Choose Your Weapon." The Australian group's latest track, "Get Sun," is a funky bop that features Brazilian composer, singer and producer Arthur Verocai.

Hiss Golden Messenger - “Sanctuary”

Two weeks ago, Hiss Golden Messenger — the project of M.C. Taylor — announced his next record, "Quietly Blowing It," due out on June 25. Written during the spring and summer of 2020, Taylor also wrote an essay addressing issues like the pandemic, protests for civil rights, climate change and the presidential election. "I wrote to make sense and to begin the process of grieving and rebuilding in my own life," he said. "I'm not sure what the difference is between celebrating and mourning. I feel like I was doing both at the same time." “Sanctuary” is the album's lead single.

Japanese Breakfast - “Be Sweet”

"After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow-up to be about joy," Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast said in a press release about her upcoming album, “Jubilee.” The artist has gained acclaim, not only for her musical prowess but for her upcoming memoir, “Crying in H Mart” — which details the loss of her mother, her identity as a Korean American woman and a rich history of food and family. “Jubilee” drops June 4, via Dead Oceans.

Satellite and the Harpoonist - “Ballet in A Phone Booth”

Satellite & the Harpoonist is the latest project from Shawn Hall of The Harpoonist and The Axe Murderer, plus members of The Deep Dark Woods, The Boom Booms and King Missile III. “Ballet In A Phone Booth” is their first single.

Shawn Stewart - “Average Joe”

Here's a sneak preview of “Average Joe,” from Shawn Stewart, before it officially releases next month. The generative Kansas City singer-songwriter has already chalked up more than 500,000 pre-release streams on his SoundCloud page, and if you recall, his track “Cameras” was voted one of The Bridge's Top Songs of 2020 by listeners.

Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”

Silk Sonic made its debut performance on the Grammys, and we're all the better for it. The project features superstars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, and their lead track “Leave the Door Open” embodies sultry retro-soul and R&B, with a modern twist.

Taylor Swift ft. The National - “Coney Island”

Taylor Swift just made music history by becoming the first female artist to win the Grammy's Album of the Year for a third time. “Coney Island” is the latest single from “Evermore,” the surprise follow-up album to Swift's critically acclaimed “Folklore.” Both albums are produced by The National's Aaron Dessner, and this track also features the group, with Matt Berninger on vocals.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!