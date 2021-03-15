March 15 New Music Adds: Lucy Dacus, Knife Crime, Dinosaur Jr.

Above image: Lucy Dacus | photo: Matador Records

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Lucy Dacus (pictured above), Knife Crime and Dinosaur Jr.

Aldous Harding - "Revival" (Deerhunter)

Independent record label 4AD is celebrating its 40th anniversary with "Bills & Aches & Blues," featuring some of its current artists covering songs from artists' past. Listen to Aldous Harding's take on "Revival" from Deerhunter's 2010 album, "Halcyon Digest."

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors - "I Need to Go Somewhere"

The latest track from Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors is apropo of the year-long cabin fever most of us have been feeling. “Still stuck in this house with a mind full of doubts / Tired of staring out the windows / Eating too much, drinking too much / Tired of watching the grass grow.” Who of us can't relate to all of this?

Dinosaur Jr. - "I Ran Away"

Dinosaur Jr. is coming back with “Sweep It Into Space,” a new album co-produced by Kurt Vile. "I Ran Away" is the lead single, also featuring Vile on 12-string guitar. The new album is due out on April 23, and the band will be coming to The Truman on Tuesday, Sept. 21! Tickets will be available this Friday at 10 a.m.

Gullywasher - "Hubris"

Today, Kansas City Americana band Gullywasher released its debut album, “Holding the Dawning." We're featuring “Hubris,” a track that accentuates the band's bluegrass leanings with a delightful burst of trumpets and flugelhorns. Look forward to a digital release party from Gullywasher this Wednesday, March 17 via our friends at You Found Music.

Ida Mae ft. Marcus King - "Click Click Domino"

British duo Ida Mae announced a new album with the searing title track that features Marcus King on guitar. The husband-and-wife team of Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean Ward mentioned in a press release that the song was written as a knee-jerk reaction to social media, social engineering and a lack of connection. “We all know how easy it is to falsify an image, be it in fashion, politics or any aspect of your everyday," they said. "[We] wanted to write the lyrics to ‘Click Click Domino’ almost as Twitter statements, counting characters, making a short sharp stream of consciousness commentary.”

Knife Crime - "Kids' Excuses"

It's been almost a decade-long wait, but the debut LP from Knife Crime is set to arrive. “Lovely Gary” is due out on April 13 via Black Site, and kicks off with an unabashed power-pop single entitled “Kids' Excuses.” Check out this live, unreleased version of the song via Too Much Rock, and grab tickets to see the KC band at Lemonade Park on Friday, April 30.

Lucy Dacus - "Thumbs"

Lucy Dacus' new track, “Thumbs,” is already renowned among the artist's fans — so much that it even has its own Twitter account. Dacus began performing it live in 2018 — asking fans not to record it, to which they overwhelmingly obliged — and last month, mailed VHS tapes of the song to a few fans. The trenchant, confessional ballad details an encounter she had with a friend during their freshman year of college.

Noga Erez - "Story"

Sharing another new track from her upcoming album, “KIDS,” Noga Erez tells her “Story,” with help from collaborative partner ROUSSO. “This is the first time we tell a story about our relationship in a song and video,” Erez said in a press release. "It’s a song about a couple fighting and how, in that situation, sometimes what you hear the other person say is not what they actually said. The making of this video was a 10-day couples therapy session for us." To get ready for the album release on March 26, revisit this exclusive interview with Erez and Bryan Truta.

Skullcrusher - "Storm in the Summer"

Skullcrusher, the project of Helen Ballentine, is readying her new EP, "Storm In Summer," out April 9. Ballentine wrote the track after releasing Skullcrusher's debut EP. “Over that summer I thought a lot about what it means to really put myself out there and share something personal,” she said in a press release. “I felt so vulnerable and overwhelmed by the fact that these songs I had written in private were exposed and likely being misinterpreted or disliked. I think the song really tries to communicate these anxieties in a cathartic way while also leaning more into the beauty of relinquishing part of myself.”

Tkay Maidza - "Where Is My Mind?"

Zimbabwean-born Australian singer-songwriter Tkay Maidza also appears on that new 4AD compilation, with her cover of the Pixies' classic “Where Is My Mind?”. The compilation also features tracks from U.S. Girls, Big Thief, Future Islands and more.

Twin Shadow - “Johnny & Jonnie”

Just released last Friday, George Lewis Jr. (AKA Twin Shadow) is back with a funky, reggae-esque new song, “Johnny & Jonnie.” It signals a stylistic shift for the artist, and perhaps gives us a taste of what's to come from a new album, which would be his first since 2018's “Caer.”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!