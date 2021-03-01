March 1 New Music Adds: Cuee, Amythyst Kiah, Lava La Rue

Above image: Cuee (Quis Wright) | photo courtesy of artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Cuee (pictured above), Amythyst Kiah and Lava La Rue.

Alex Cuba + Lila Downs - “Mundo Nuevo”

Cuban-Canadian artist Alex Cuba says that "Mundo Nuevo" (Spanish for "new world") was born out of the pandemic, and the desire to break free from loss to find solace in a new world. He teamed up with Mexican songwriter Lila Downs for the single, his first from the forthcoming album “Mendó.”

Amythyst Kiah - “Black Myself”

The mission of music collective Our Native Daughters — featuring Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell — is to "reinterpret and create new works from old ones, shining light on African American women's stories of struggle, resistance and hope." On “Black Myself,” Kiah recorded a brand-new solo version of "Black Myself," a song that earned her a Grammy nomination and Song of the Year at the 2020 Folk Music Awards. The new version was recorded at LA's famed Sound City Studios.

Cuee ft. Joel Leoj - “Ain't Going Back”

The last time we caught up with Cuee (in this feature last August), he had recently landed a position on an official Spotify playlist dedicated to transgender, non-binary and gender-fluid musicians across the globe. Now, the Lawrence-based artist is back with a new single and a wonderful, self-possessed vibe in “Ain't Going Back," collaborating with his friend and fellow Chicago-to-Lawrence transplant, Joel Leoj.

Genesis Owusu - “Gold Chains"

Ghanaian-Australian singer and rapper Kofi Owusu-Ansah – better known by his stage name of Genesis Owusu — is readying his debut studio album, "Smiling With No Teeth," for release this Friday. On “Gold Chains,” Owusu takes an honest look at the realities of success, idolatry and the following effects of depression and emptiness.

Later this month, we'll have an exclusive interview with Owusu on The Bridge! Keep your eyes and ears peeled.

Interpol - “Mind Over Time”

This track is a little over 13 years old, but many American listeners probably haven't heard it until now. Recently, Interpol released “Mind Over Time,” previously only available on the Japanese CD edition of their third album, "Our Love To Admire."

Jose Gonzalez - “el invento”

It's been a long six years since we've gotten new music from José González, and we're all in. "El Invento" — translated to "The Invention" — is González's first Spanish-language song, a delicate track inspired by the 2017 birth of his daughter, Laura. “The song is about the questions – who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god)," he said in press materials.

Katy Kirby - “Juniper”

Texas indie-folk artist Katy Kirby is making her first foray into the music world with "Cool Dry Place," which has been featured as one of Paste's most anticipated albums of 2021. Check out her latest single, “Juniper” – an ode to motherhood.

Lava La Rue - “Magpie”

The opening track from her new EP, “Butter-Fly,” “Magpie” gives you a taste of what Lava La Rue is all about. The West London rapper's new EP is an orchestral coming-of-age queer story with hints of R&B, Afrofuturism, psych rock and jazz.

Lord Huron - “Not Dead Yet”

Last week, Lord Huron debuted its latest single, "Not Dead Yet," on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The song is part of the band's Alive From Whispering Pines web series, which features monthly installments with a retro aesthetic.

PREP - “Turn the Music Up”

Funk British indie-pop group PREP draws on influences like Cory Wong of Vulfpeck, Thundercat and Tyler the Creator. “Turn the Music Up” comes from their self-titled debut album, released last October.

Wolf Alice - “The Last Man On Earth”

Wolf Alice is announcing a brand-new album by dropping a monumental new single, “The Last Man on Earth.” It's our first taste of music from the band since 2017's “Visions of Life.” The new album, “Blue Weekend” arrives on June 11, via Dirty Hit.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!