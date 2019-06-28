Mammoth Live 4th of July Ticket Specials

Mammoth Live is bringing a few great shows to Kansas City in 2019, and they're running a 4th of July special on tickets!

Between now and Sunday, July 7, tickets for the following shows are available for $25, and you can get 4 tickets for the price of 3 with the me plus 3 4-pack!

Friday, Aug. 2 — Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Brandi Carlile with The War and Treaty at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors at Liberty Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Ray Lamontagne at Uptown Theater