Mammoth Presales: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group + Galactic

Mammoth Live is bringing a few big shows to Kansas City!

A gifted storyteller and four-time Grammy winner who blends country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, Lyle Lovett is returning to KC with his acoustic group on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Uptown Theater! Lovett is one of country music's most vibrant performers, having earned such distinctions as Texas State Musician and the Trailblazer Award from the Americana Music Association.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets early — on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Celebrating its 25th anniversary as a band, Bluegrass In the Bottoms is bringing Galactic back to Kansas City! The funky group pushes boundaries and experimentation while staying true to its New Orleans roots, drawing inspiration from the sounds of its city and members' unique, vibrant influences. The show is Friday, March 13 at Knuckleheads Garage and is supported by Anjelika Jelly Joseph and Naughty Professor.

