Mammoth Presales: Fitz & the Tantrums + Charley Crockett

We've got not one, but TWO big concert presales coming your way this week, brought to you by Mammoth Live!

Country and Americana roots artist Charley Crockett comes to the Uptown Theater on Thursday, June 24 for a socially distanced show!

Crockett touring on his eighth and latest release, "Welcome to Hard Times." The album creates a world populated by outlaws, prisoners, gamblers — all of them suffering heartbreak, spanning Gulf Coast plus retro country and western music. “I think you can hear that deep, dark sadness in this record,” he said in his bio, “but I think it’s the kind of darkness that will uplift others.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access presale tickets on Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!

Catch Fitz and the Tantrums at Grinders KC on Thursday, July 1!

Since its formation more than 10 years ago, Fitz and the Tantrums is known for its explosive, no-holds barred live shows, and a musical style influenced by soul, new wave and indie pop. They'll be touring in support of their 2019 studio album, “All the Feels.”