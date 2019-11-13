Mammoth Live Presales: Tennis + Koe Wetzel + Amanda Shires

Mammoth Live is bringing a few shows to Kansas City in 2020!

Indie-pop duo Tennis consists of husband-and-wife team Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, who started writing music together to document their time voyaging aboard a sailboat. Their sound has been described as "winsome as it is ebullient" by The New Yorker. They just announced the release of their fifth album, "Swimmer," which comes out on Valentine's Day. A few days later, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, they'll be at The Madrid Theatre!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Koe Wetzel is touring on his latest album, "Harold Saul High," an album characterized as "'90s and early '00s punk rock meets raw, hillbilly east Texas country music. He'll be at the Uptown Theater on Friday, April 10!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by entering the password do816 after clicking this link or the poster below!

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires will be returning to Kansas City on the Atmosphereless tour. Her most recent album, "To the Sunset, is Shires' second with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, showing her strengths as an adventurous, honest, emotive songwriter. Shires has also gained attention as one of the core members and founders of country supergroup The Highwomen. L.A. Edwards will support the show

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, , on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., by entering the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!