Mammoth Live is bringing a few big shows to Kansas City in 2020!

Nashville singer-songwriter Anderson East is embarking on the 12 Rounds Tour with Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance, appearing together at The Madrid Theatre on Tuesday, March 3! The two artists will share the stage — reimagining their own material in a stripped-down setting, swapping songs, covering each other's tunes and other surprises. Aaron Raitiere will support the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. Enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

One of the biggest bands of the '90s alt-rock scene, Soul Asylum has a a triple platinum record ("Grave Dancers Union") and a number of hits to its credit. The Minneapolis-based band heads to KC on the Dead Letter Tour, and prepares to release a new album in the new year. They're touring with special guest Local H, playing at The Madrid on Friday, Feb. 28!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Hailing from Manitoba, Canada, Crash Test Dummies are a Juno Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated folk/alt-rock band. Beginning in 2017, the group reunited for a 25th anniversary tour of its most commercially successful album, "God Shuffled His Feet." The album topped the charts in Austria and New Zealand, as well as charting in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200 albums that year. The band is best known for "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm," the lead single from that 1993 album. Elizabeth Moen will support this show at the Madrid Theatre on Friday, April 17!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Songwriter, producer and performer Clarence Greenwood is better known by his stage name, Citizen Cope. In 2019, he released "Heroin and Helicopters," his first album in six years. The album turns his unique brand of urban folk inwards to reflect on personal journeys and the things that unify us during a polarizing time in American culture. Citizen Cope performs at Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Tuesday, April 28!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!