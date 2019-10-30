Mammoth Live Presales: Joseph, Railroad Earth and Beth Hart

Mammoth Live is bringing more big shows to the Kansas City area in 2020!

Sisters Allison, Meegan and Natalie Closner comprise the band Joseph. They're touring on their new album, "Good Luck, Kid," which has received acclaim from Rolling Stone Country, AllMusic and Billboard. The Bridge is bringing the trio to The Madrid Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 11!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Railroad Earth is a roots- and Americana-based newgrass jam band from Stillwater, New Jersey. They just released "The Great Divide," the first single from their new album, "All For the Song," due out in 2020 and produced by Anders Osborne. Bluegrass in the Bottoms is bringing the band to Knuckleheads Garage on Friday, March 27!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BLUEGRASS after clicking on this link or the poster below!

Back with her first solo album since 2016's "Fire On the Floor," singer-songwriter Beth Hart released "War In My Mind" last month. After a tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, she'll embark on a North American tour that brings her to the Uptown Theater on Thursday, April 23!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public, starting Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking this link!